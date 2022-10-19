KBC Group NV Buys New Shares in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTN. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash by 30.6% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $138,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SpartanNash by 10.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SpartanNash by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.68.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SpartanNash news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,239.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Articles

