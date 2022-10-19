KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 1,055 City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in City during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of City by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of City by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at City

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $32,452.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,360.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

City Price Performance

CHCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of City in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

CHCO stock opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. City Holding has a 52-week low of $73.40 and a 52-week high of $95.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. City had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that City Holding will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. City’s payout ratio is presently 40.47%.

City Profile

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

