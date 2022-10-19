KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 14,122 Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.79%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

