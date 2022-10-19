KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 5,040 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRG. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROG by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of PROG by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of PROG by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PROG by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROG

In related news, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $746,960.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $746,960.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 53,700 shares of company stock worth $1,034,243 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROG Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $802.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $649.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.05 million. PROG had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 22.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

PROG Profile

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

