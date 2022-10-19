KBC Group NV Decreases Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $352,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $257,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $352,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $257,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $76,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at $129,597.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,519 shares of company stock worth $456,884. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of USNA opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $264.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USNA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

