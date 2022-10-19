KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in iStar were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iStar by 207.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iStar by 87.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the first quarter worth $145,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iStar by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the first quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

iStar stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $790.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $27.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STAR. TheStreet cut iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on iStar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

