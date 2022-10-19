KBC Group NV Has $76,000 Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in American Woodmark by 114.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American Woodmark by 41.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the first quarter worth about $236,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 1.82. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $76.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $542.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.10 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

About American Woodmark

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.