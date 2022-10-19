KBC Group NV Has $79,000 Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 273,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 222,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 105,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

ILPT opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.13. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.81%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.