KBC Group NV Has $79,000 Stock Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,662 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Up 4.8 %

INN opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.36 million, a P/E ratio of -26.27, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.91.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INN shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.