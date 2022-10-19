KBC Group NV Has $90,000 Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 0.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 122.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,345.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $105,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
AdvanSix Price Performance
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $583.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AdvanSix Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.
AdvanSix Company Profile
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.