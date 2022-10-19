KBC Group NV Has $90,000 Stock Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in ModivCare by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 6.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MODV shares. Stephens reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ModivCare to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of MODV opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 0.81. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $176.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $631.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.80 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 26.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

