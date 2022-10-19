KBC Group NV Invests $78,000 in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTL. StockNews.com began coverage on Unitil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Unitil Trading Up 1.2 %
Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Unitil Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.
About Unitil
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unitil (UTL)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.