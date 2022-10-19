KBC Group NV Invests $78,000 in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unitil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTL. StockNews.com began coverage on Unitil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Unitil Trading Up 1.2 %

UTL stock opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

About Unitil

(Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.