KBC Group NV Invests $81,000 in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,734 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,445,475 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,540,000 after buying an additional 42,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,929,000 after buying an additional 88,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after buying an additional 81,796 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after buying an additional 135,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $8,237,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

In other news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 146,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $4,746,565.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,080.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,923 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,956 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $105.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

