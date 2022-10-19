KBC Group NV Invests $82,000 in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,910 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Stadium Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 103.3% in the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,497,000 after acquiring an additional 946,715 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 106.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 726,131 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth about $3,965,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,199,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after acquiring an additional 112,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,528,000 after acquiring an additional 85,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Insider Transactions at PGT Innovations

In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 142,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $104,174.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,746 shares of company stock worth $438,755. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGT Innovations Trading Up 2.1 %

PGTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $406.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.73 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PGT Innovations

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.