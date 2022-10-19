KBC Group NV Invests $85,000 in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,394,000 after purchasing an additional 52,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,946,000 after purchasing an additional 31,602 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in iRobot by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,370,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in iRobot by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,895,000 after buying an additional 29,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in iRobot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 346,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,994,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on iRobot to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRobot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

iRobot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $98.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $1.22. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $255.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.