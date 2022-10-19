KBC Group NV Invests $89,000 in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 3.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 41.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 42.1% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,338,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,320,000 after purchasing an additional 989,747 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 33.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth $43,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $922.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.80.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $799.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWest news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $192,006.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James cut shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

