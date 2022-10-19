KBC Group NV Invests $90,000 in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 31.6% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 351,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $554,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 34.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 32,525 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 200.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on EAT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.74.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EAT opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

