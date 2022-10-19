KBC Group NV Lowers Position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,631 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 103,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in ADTRAN by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in ADTRAN by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 244,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADTN. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADTRAN

ADTRAN Price Performance

In other news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,609 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.57 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.36.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $172.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -128.57%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.