KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BFS. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 7.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 3.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Shares of BFS stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $916.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.09. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.01%.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

