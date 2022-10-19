KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

AGYS opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $57.45.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 23.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,401.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

