KBC Group NV Makes New $72,000 Investment in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRDO. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 629,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after buying an additional 163,146 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 261,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 98,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 615.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 911,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,697,476.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,038,000. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $737.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

