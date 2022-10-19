KBC Group NV Makes New $75,000 Investment in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $949.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $51.51.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

