KBC Group NV Makes New $75,000 Investment in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

STBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

