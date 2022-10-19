KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 162.2% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,420 shares in the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,350,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 228.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 272,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 189,447 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 436.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 108,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 88,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCOR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $973.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Blucora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $23.36.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Blucora had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Blucora’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

