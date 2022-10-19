KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,821 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCF. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of FCF opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $98.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

