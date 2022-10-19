KBC Group NV Purchases New Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,580,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,904,000 after purchasing an additional 163,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 148,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,416,000 after acquiring an additional 26,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 35.6% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 1,004,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,018,000 after acquiring an additional 263,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $97,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,332,575.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $33,443.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,184.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,332,575.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,886 shares of company stock worth $1,534,297 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

A10 Networks stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.90. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.74 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

