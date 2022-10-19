KBC Group NV Purchases New Stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,007,000 after buying an additional 507,541 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after buying an additional 142,514 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,988,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 2,617.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 96,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 89,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

LPI stock opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.24.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.01. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The business had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $262,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,761.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,509 shares of company stock valued at $585,406 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

