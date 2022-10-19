KBC Group NV Purchases New Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 15.0% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter worth $3,099,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter worth about $4,492,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PUMP opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 2.36. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $16.92.

Insider Activity at ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.57 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $326,016.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $326,016.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of ProPetro to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

ProPetro Profile

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.