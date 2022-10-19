KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 28,717 New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,413,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,760,000 after acquiring an additional 714,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,478,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,802 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,113,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,953,000 after acquiring an additional 45,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,010 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,087,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $953.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -142.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

