KBC Group NV Sells 1,228 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBRT. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $73,334. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 3.5 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.41%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.