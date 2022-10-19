KBC Group NV Sells 14,006 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,006 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,121,000 after buying an additional 75,057 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,743,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,152,000 after buying an additional 101,009 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,111,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after buying an additional 56,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $669.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $324.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.