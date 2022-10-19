KBC Group NV Sells 3,678 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 170.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 407.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 36.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 61.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market cap of $662.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.33.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 84.57% and a negative net margin of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $132.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. Loop Capital lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on LivePerson to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

