KBC Group NV Sells 386 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $92.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $899.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $257.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.