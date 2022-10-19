KBC Group NV Sells 3,965 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.5% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 183,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ANF shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

NYSE:ANF opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.53). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

