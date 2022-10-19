KBC Group NV Sells 4,273 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in RadNet were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDNT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 58.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,695,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after acquiring an additional 622,960 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 44.6% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,393,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,172,000 after acquiring an additional 429,770 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in RadNet by 145.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 512,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 303,194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after acquiring an additional 214,004 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,022,000 after acquiring an additional 118,940 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RadNet Profile

(Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.