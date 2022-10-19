KBC Group NV Sells 4,547 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 104,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $615.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPF. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

