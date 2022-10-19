KBC Group NV Sells 476 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource in the first quarter worth about $7,707,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in ScanSource by 271.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 286,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 209,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 19.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,286,000 after acquiring an additional 103,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,673,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,222,000 after acquiring an additional 81,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ScanSource stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $726.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.40.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $962.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.90 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

