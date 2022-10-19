KBC Group NV Sells 597 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 10,685.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 1,063.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Nielsen Stock Performance

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nielsen

(Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.