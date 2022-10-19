KBC Group NV Sells 7,048 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet Price Performance

HomeStreet stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $573.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.10. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.02 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMST. Wedbush upped their price objective on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.