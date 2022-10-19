KBC Group NV Takes $79,000 Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $784,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 39.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 72,912 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in TEGNA by 154.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 434,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 264,002 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $7,168,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGNA stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

