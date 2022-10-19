KBC Group NV Takes $83,000 Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Standex International by 136.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the first quarter worth about $249,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SXI. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Standex International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SXI opened at $86.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $79.02 and a 12 month high of $121.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.75.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $184.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. Standex International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

