KBC Group NV Takes $85,000 Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 95.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 33.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.1% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,148,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Marten Transport by 7.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.92. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $324.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marten Transport news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $236,477.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MRTN shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Marten Transport Profile

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

