KBC Group NV Takes $86,000 Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of National Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 497,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Bank by 7.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 316,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in National Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 316,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in National Bank by 9.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in National Bank in the first quarter worth about $1,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.87. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. National Bank had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $197,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,566.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $197,866.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on National Bank to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on National Bank to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on National Bank to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

