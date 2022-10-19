KBC Group NV Takes $93,000 Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $109.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,094.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Featured Articles

