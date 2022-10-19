KBC Group NV Takes Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $212,062.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $142.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.51. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $160.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.33. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Alamo Group to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

