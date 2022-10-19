KBC Group NV Takes Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 231,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $901,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 21,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 1.9 %

APOG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 21.94%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.