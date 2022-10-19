KBC Group NV Takes Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 27.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.76. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.90 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.18% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $3,131,755.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,299.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $852,282.99. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,768.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $3,131,755.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,299.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

