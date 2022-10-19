KBC Group NV Takes Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 26.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,699,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,467,000 after purchasing an additional 350,315 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 29.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,517,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after buying an additional 345,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after buying an additional 235,177 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 20.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,148,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after buying an additional 193,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 114.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 144,274 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,741. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,741. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $51,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,263.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

DRQ stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $732.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.