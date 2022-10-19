KBC Group NV Takes Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Scholastic by 69.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic in the first quarter worth $177,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Scholastic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Scholastic in the first quarter worth $286,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHL. TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $514.40 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 5.98%.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scholastic news, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $100,692.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,894.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Warwick Peter acquired 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $100,692.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,894.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha Quinton sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $340,749.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scholastic Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.