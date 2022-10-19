KBC Group NV Takes Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Scholastic by 69.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic in the first quarter worth $177,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Scholastic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Scholastic in the first quarter worth $286,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHL. TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Scholastic Stock Performance
Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $514.40 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 5.98%.
Scholastic Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Scholastic news, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $100,692.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,894.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Warwick Peter acquired 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $100,692.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,894.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha Quinton sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $340,749.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Scholastic Profile
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.
