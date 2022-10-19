KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.6 %

XRAY stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

